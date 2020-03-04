Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor: Who according to you is the fittest dad of Bollywood? VOTE NOW

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor or Farhan Akhtar? Which Bollywood dad is the fittest in B-town? VOTE BELOW

Bollywood actors are an inspiration to many and some even consider them as their idol. From what they eat to what they wear, the actors have to maintain a good profile as many look upto them. The new trend that has been driving the audience crazy is the gym looks. While Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Janhvi Kapoor and others have been making their fans go crazy with their stunning gym looks, B-town actors are not behind. , , and other actors have also made their fans go gaga over their cool and casual gym looks.

Now when we talk about gym looks, the first word that comes to our mind is 'fit'. There are many actors who are fitness enthusiasts. They follow a strict diet, a strict fitness regime, strict workout and more to get that perfect body. And when we talk about fittest Bollywood dads, the names that pop up on our mind are , Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. While Akshay who is not quite spotted outside his gym or workout, the actor who is 52-year-old looks like the fittest dad of Bollywood. The actor never uses a body double for the stunts in movies and performs all the actions on his own.

Talking about Hrithik, this 46-year-old actor still drives not only his female fans but even his male fans crazy with his killer looks and amazing fit body. The actor loves to workout and has inspired many to do so. With his chiselled body, the actor can make any girl go weak on her knees. Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he is one actor who is often spotted outside a gym. Sometimes he is even accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput. Shahid, who is 39-year-old, father of two still has those look and body that can swoon away anybody. The actor follows a strict diet and strict workout to be fit.

Last but not the least, our Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar. The actor drove the audience crazy with his perfect body in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Be it for a movie or not, Farhan believes in working out daily. The actor is rarely spotted near a gym but we are pretty sure he must be working out crazy to look this fit.

Who according to you is the fittest dad of Bollywood? , Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor or Farhan Akhtar? VOTE NOW

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More