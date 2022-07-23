Akshay Kumar is humbled to work in Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake; Congratulates Suriya on National Award win

Akshay Kumar congratulated South superstar Suriya for his film Soorarai Pottru’s massive win at the 68th National Awards. The film, which is being remade in Hindi with Akshay in lead, has won five awards which include the Best feature film, Best Actor Award to Suriya, Best Actress Award to Aparrna Balamurali, Best Original Screenplay, and GV Prakash was awarded the Best Background Music. The ceremony was held on Friday afternoon in Delhi. Reacting to the big win, Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, has congratulated the team of Soorarai Pottru including lead actor Suriya for winning big at the award function.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to his Twitter account and wrote: “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film."

Have a look at Akshay’s post:

The 2020 film Soorarai Pottru was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the Tamil drama is partially inspired by the events of the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The film is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The story was conceptualised and written by Kongara. It featured Suriya as Maara, a former Air Force officer with a dream of starting a low-cost airline in India. The movie was praised by fans and critics. Besides Suriya, it also starred Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal.

Meanwhile, the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru will feature Akshay stepping into Suriya’s shoes. It will also star Radhika Madan with Paresh Rawal reprising his role in the Tamil film. Sudha Kongara is also returning to don the director’s hat for the film. While the film shoot began in April this year, earlier Suriya had shared a picture with Akshay from the sets. He will be appearing in the Hindi remake in a cameo role.