Akshay Kumar: I take maximum holidays in film industry and manage to do three, four films a year

is coming up with his latest release Bell Bottom. The spy thriller is the first major Hindi film to be released in cinemas after the second wave of COVID. The film will be releasing on 19 August and in 3D as well. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and in the leading roles. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the venture is directed by Ranjit Tewari. In a conversation with News18, spoke about juggling multiple projects and still finding time for the family holidays. He also spoke about shooting Bell Bottom in the middle of a pandemic.

Speaking on doing multiple films, Akshay said, “I am not an actor who takes a couple of months to get into the character. I start a film, finish it and move on to my next project. I recently finished Raksha Bandhan and now I am moving on to Cinderella. Once that gets done, I will start with Ram Setu. I have been doing this for my entire career, I don’t think why I should stop it. I don’t find difficulty. I work eight hours a day. I take maximum holidays in film industry and manage to do three-four films a year and release it. If your work becomes your passion, you get the energy automatically.”

Further speaking of shooting Bell Bottom in the middle of the pandemic, Akshay said, “When we shot the film, the entire world was almost shut. It was probably the first film in the world to go on floors. I still remember we were a cast and crew of 225 people and before taking off to London, I was worried that they might not allow us to fly as the authorities in the United Kingdom would refuse us permission to shoot at the last minute. Everyone in the flight screamed out of joy as soon as we took off. It was almost like we all had got freedom.”

