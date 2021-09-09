Akshay Kumar: I'm sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there

On his birthday, took to social media to pen a note and remember his mother. The actor's mother Aruna Bhatia left for her heavenly abode on September 8 and her last rites took place in Mumbai. Akshay had informed his fans about the sad news via his social media handle on Thursday morning. Amid this, the Sooryavanshi actor remembered his late mom as he penned a special note for her on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a sweet throwback photo with his mother. He wrote, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on." In the photo, we can see Akshay's mother planting a sweet kiss on her son's cheek. The heartwarming photo left netizens emotional. Not just Akshay's fans, even celebs began pouring in love in the comments. Bipasha Basu, Sophie Choudry, Raj Mehta, Punit Malhotra and others dropped a heart emoticon in the comments.

On Tuesday, Akshay had thanked his fans in a note for all the prayers for recovery of his mother. However, on Wednesday, the actor's mother passed away. Sharing the sad news, Akshay had written, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Akshay had returned to Mumbai from the UK this week on Monday after his mother was hospitalised due to ill health. The actor was shooting in the UK for Jackyy Bhagnani's film Cinderella. He left shoot midway and returned to India to be with his mother. As Akshay shared the heartbreaking news, several celebs including Dia Mirza, , , Rakul Preet Singh and others offered their condolences on social media.

