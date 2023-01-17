Akshay Kumar is ‘perfectly stuck’ with his wife of 22 years Twinkle Khanna; Has THIS sweet wish

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His professional life is on fire and he has been signing back-to-back films. All eyes are on him as the trailer of his upcoming film Selfiee is soon going to release. Well, leaving all this aside, social media is buzzing with wishes for Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna as they are celebrating 22 years of togetherness. Taking to social media, the Khiladi actor shared an adorable picture along with a sweet wish for his wife.

In the picture shared by Akshay Kumar, we can see both him and Twinkle Khanna lost in each other. Akshay looks dapper in a white kurta pyjama. In an embroidered golden work kurta with front buttons open, the actor looks as handsome as ever. Twinkle Khanna on the other hand twins in a white kurta with her hubby and has paired her kurta with a hot pink dupatta. She is holding Akshay with both her hands and the couple look extremely happy. Sharing this picture, Akshay wrote, “Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together for twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina.”

Akshay Kumar work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay recently announced his Marathi debut and revealed that he will be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manrekar's next Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Apart from this, he has many interesting movies in the pipeline. He will feature next in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.

Akshay will also star in the Hindi remake of Suriya and Jyothika starrer Soorarai Pottru. Radhika Madan is essaying the female lead in it. Meanwhile, recently it was also reported that the actor is a part of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero, which is slated to release on December 2, 2022. This marks Ayushmann and Akshay's first on-screen collaboration together.