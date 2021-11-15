Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes & Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu changes shoot location; Here’s why

Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez has taken the Bollywood world by a storm. The film has made headlines for a plethora of purposes, the most notable of which being that numerous crew members, even Akshay Kumar, tested positive for COVID-19 around the first leg of production. The squad's Ooty schedule was recently completed. According to sources, they were planning to shoot large segments of the film in Sri Lanka.

However, a source from the crew informed the IndiaToday team that because of permission complications, the crew has decided to shoot in Daman rather than Sri Lanka. The word on the street is that the whole team was thrilled to shoot significant scenes in Sri Lanka, like film's climax. However, the travel became problematic due to the pandemic and quarantine measures.

Akshay plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu. The movie is centered on the fabled roots of the underwater bridge that links Sri Lanka and India. The filming of Ram Setu was stalled after crew members tested positive for the new Coronavirus during Diwali last year. On the Ooty set, Jacqueline and Akshay shot a song as well as other key parts.

According to reports, Ram Setu would feature Akshay in a never-before-seen role. He will be shown doing a lot of action, along with multiple deep-diving scenes in the water. Abhishek Sharma, who formerly directed Tere Bin Laden and Parmanu, is directing this film.

Also Read : Prithviraj Poster: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar set to present a tale of valour as the emperor & his beloved