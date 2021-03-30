Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Ram Setu starts filming today

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Ram Setu shoot begins today. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of an archaeologist who aims to discover the truth behind actual Ram Setu.

is certainly one of the most hands-on actors in Bollywood who handles multiple films at one time. One of his most recent projects includes Ram Setu, where he is portraying the character of an archaeologist who is up against a popular belief that the bridge made by Lord Ram to Srilanka doesn’t exist. Akshay’s slightly bearded look paired with a huge head of grey hair presents a novelty factor for the audiences. Ram Setu will witness the Akshay-Nushrat pairing for the first time on screen.

In the picture posted by Jacqueline on Instagram, Akshay, Nushrat, and herself are immersed in the reading of the script on set. Jacqueline wrote in the caption, “Ram Setu filming begins today!! Keep us in your prayers.” Ram Setu is being made on a huge scale by Abhishek Sharma and it is reported to be released sometime in 2022. got permission from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to shoot the film in Ayodhya because a good portion of the film is set in the religious town.

Akshay Kumar’s first looks poster went viral on the internet and netizens around the country started to call the film a “Masterpiece” even before the first trailer. Akshay Kumar’s character’s quest to explore the truth behind the phenomenon of Ram Setu makes the film an exciting visual treat for the audience in the guise of adventure genre narrative.

Akshay is currently awaiting the release of Sooryanvashi which is now announced to arrive in the theaters on 30 April 2021 but the current situation of cinema theaters may prove to be fatal by that time considering the rise of number in covid cases. Akshay has multiple films lined up including Bellbottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Bachchan Pandey amongst others.

