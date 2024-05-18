Akshay Kumar jokes Shikhar Dhawan coordinated with Twinkle Khana for his dates to appear on Dhawan Karenge: ‘Bhabhi-bhabhi bol kar…’

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took all his fans by a pleasant surprise after he announced the debut of his chat show as a host. The cricketer is all set to come up with his chat show named Dhawan Karenge and the anticipation is sky-high as audiences eagerly await the premiere on 20th May on JioCinema Premium.

Well, the promo of the show has already garnered a lot of excitement around it. It has also given us a glimpse of the exciting conversations and thrilling games. But what has taken the excitement levels to a higher notch is the first guest on the show and that is Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar on Shikhar Dhawan’s chat show Dhawan Karenge

The recently released promo showcases Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar in a playful banter. Khiladi Kumar humorously revealed that Shikhar promised him IPL tickets but then stopped taking his calls and managed to book all his dates by coordinating with his wife. "Bhabhi-bhabhi bol kar isne meri saari dates niklwa li!" shared Akshay.

The promo also features the two recreating Akshay's famous dialogues and engaging in fun game segments.

Check out the video:

Dhawan Karenge promises to captivate audiences with intriguing life stories, candid exchanges, and a lot more. The promo gives us all a glimpse of the guest list and it consists of Taapsee Pannu, Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, and more. From Bollywood icons to cricketing legends and content creators, each episode offers a unique peek into the lives of its guests.

With Shikhar Dhawan leading the charge, expect nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Stay tuned for the exciting conversations of this power-packed duo, with ‘Dhawan Karenge’ only on JioCinema Premium from 20th May.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3. The film also stars Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role. Apart from this, he has Welcome To The Jungle which features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Mika Singh, and more.

