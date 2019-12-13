Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara’s fun banter on Good Newwz songs will leave you ROFL

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are busy promoting Good Newwz. A day back, Kareena, Akshay, Diljit and Kiara shared a video in which their fun banter on the songs of their film is totally unmissable. Check it out.

When the most fun actors in Bollywood come together for a movie, it is sure to cause a massive stir. Speaking of this, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani recently kicked off Good Newwz promotions in Mumbai. Known for his fun pranks during shoot and promotions, Akshay recently shared a fun video of chilling with Kareena, Diljit and Kiara in the car. However, the USP of the video was the ultimate banter between the Good Newwz co-star over the songs of the film.

Akshay took to social media to share a video in which, at the start, only he can be seen crooning the latest song Maana Dil from Good Newwz. Later, the Khiladi pulls Kareena, Diljit and Kiara towards his side and they all croon the song together. While they are doing so, Akshay and Diljit keep joking about the music and are seen engaging in hilarious banter over the song. The song soon changes to Chandigarh Mein and Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara are seen grooving in the car on it.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh step out in style to promote Good Newwz)

Towards the end, Akshay asks everyone to inform the fans when their film is coming it out. Diljit, Kiara and Kareena speak in unison while Akshay keeps interrupting them in between and they all have a good laugh. Akshay shared the video and wrote, “Car-a-vaan with Team Good Newwz We do promotions even while going for promotions Here’s Team #GoodNewwz’s car-a-vaan session! Sing along? #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Good Newwz team visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show a day back and promoted their film. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by . Good Newwz trailer features Akshay and Kareena as one couple and Diljit and Kiara as another who are struggling to have kids and opt for IVF. However, a goof up that happens at the IVF clinic brings them all together. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Twitter

Read More