Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor prove they are OG rockstars of Bollywood as they pose together in a throwback pic

Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor’s throwback photo proves they are the OG rock stars of Bollywood; Take a look

Ever since the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood celebs have been digging deep into their archives to take out old and throwback photos and while celebs such as , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahuja, and others have been sharing childhood photos, Karisma Kapoor shared a photo from the sets of a film with . Yes, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share an old photo with , and what is interesting is that Lolo doesn’t have any recollection of where it was taken.

In the photo, we can see Karisma and Akshay Kumar twinning in black and white and alongside the photo, Karisma wrote, “I have no recollection which film , when or where this pic was taken ! But it has a great energy @akshaykumar those were the days ! #90s #flashbackfriday…” Well, this is definitely one of the most cherished throwback photos that we have seen on the internet today. While Karisma cannot recollect the film, fans were quick to leave comments writing that the photo might be from the sets of Deedar, or Dil To Pagal Hai. Talking about Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, the two have shared screen space in films such as Suhaag (1994), Sapoot (1996), Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love (2001), Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai (2002) and Mere Jeewan Saathi (2006).

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor made a comeback to acting with her debut web show-Mentalhood and on the premiere of the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan and mommy Babita Kapoor had accompanied Lolo.

Check out Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor's throwback photo here:

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor are all smiles in THESE throwback photos from the sets of Thank You

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×