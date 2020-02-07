Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan: Who do you think will rule the box office THIS year? VOTE NOW

From Kartik Aaryan to Aamir Khan, from Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana, which Bollywood actor will rule the box office in the year 2020? Vote below

The year 2019 belonged to Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor gave us some amazing films like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. But when we talk about box office, 's Kabir Singh was not behind. Even Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh fared well at the box office. While some movies did well at the box office some did not. 's Bharat left everyone in shock when the movie did not do well and so was the case of 's Housefull 4. The movies were not much appreciated by the audience.

As 2019 was a tough year for all the actors, 2020 also looks like a tough one. This year will show a very tough competition between the actors in terms of their box office numbers. While 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was released on 10th January 2020 is still ruling the box office, it will be interesting to see which movie will break it's record. This year there are chances of Kartik Aaryan making big numbers at the box office as the actor has some interesting projects lined up like Love Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2. Even National Award Winning actor Ayushmann has some amazing movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo.

But it looks like Ajay and Akshay are all set to give the younger generation a tough competition this year. Besides Tanhaji, Ajay will be seen in Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride of India, while Akshay will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj. , who was MIA on the big screen in 2019, will be seen in Brahmastra and Shershaah. Shahid who delivered a big hit in 2019 will be seen in Jersey in 2020, who started 2020 on a high note with Street Dancer 3D will be seen in Coolie No 1. And our Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to take over Eid this year too with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

We also have 's '83, John Abraham's Mumbai Saga, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Atack, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot and Sardar Udham Singh and 's Laal Singh Chaddha. Amitabh Bachchan who gave an amazing performance in Badla will be seen in Brahmastra, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo.

With so many wonderful films releasing in 2020, it is a bit difficult to say which male actor will rule the box office. But according to you who do you think will rule the box office in 2020? Vote your answers below.

