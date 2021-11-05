Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi falls prey to piracy; Leaked hours after release by Tamilrockers

After creating a massive buzz in the town for over a year, Rohit Shetty’s much talked about Sooryavanshi has finally hit the theatres today. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, happens to be the new addition in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama and has been among the most talked about releases of the year. However, looks like the happiness was short lived as Sooryavanshi has reportedly fallen prey to piracy. According to media reports, Sooryavanshi has been leaked online within hours of its theatrical release.