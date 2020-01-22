Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif take a stroll on the beach amidst Sooryavanshi’s shooting in Goa; See Pic

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The shooting was going on in Goa a week back where Katrina and Akshay were snapped while they took a walk on the beach. Check it out.

Over the past few days, several photos from the Goa schedule of Sooryavanshi have been shared by the stars of Rohit Shetty’s cop caper. and were in Goa a week back where they had to shoot for a portion of Sooryavanshi and Gulshan Grover too was a part of the shooting schedule. Now, a new photo from the sets of Sooryavanshi is doing rounds on social media where Katrina and Akshay seemed to be engrossed in a conversation.

In a picture shared on Akshay’s fan club, we get to see Akshay and Katrina taking a walk on the beach while the sun shines on them. With the backdrop of the sea and sun, the Sooryavanshi stars looked mesmerizing. Katrina seems to be clad in a flowy dress while Akshay is seen sporting a blue shirt with black jeans. The two seemed to be in deep conversation and we wonder what they were discussing on the sets of Rohit’s film.

A few days back, Gulshan Grover too shared a note when he wrapped up the Goa shooting schedule of the film. It was when Simmba completed 1 year in 2019 when Rohit shared a glimpse from Sooryavanshi featuring , and . Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi together in one frame left fans excited for Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen as ATS Chief and Katrina is reported to be playing the role of a doctor. The film stars Gulshan as the baddie. When the shooting wrapped up, Akshay and Rohit penned sweet notes for each other on social media. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

