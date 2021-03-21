Akshay Kumar on Kesari completing 2 years; Says ‘10,000 invaders vs 21 Sikhs’ line was enough to do this film

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari have completed two years today. The actor has shared a small video clip on his Twitter about the film.

and starrer Kesari have clocked two years today. The film which narrates the story of a forgotten army was hailed a lot for its music, background. Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh, is about a war which was fought between 21 Sikhs soldiers and 10,000 Afghans. Back then, Indians used to fight for Britishers. The film is also about courage, sacrifice, belief that any war can be won if only we believe in ourself. And as the film completed two years, has revealed the reason behind doing this film.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, “10,000 invaders vs 21 Sikhs! This one line was enough for me to do the film, and what an absolute honour it was. Celebrating #2YearsOfKesari.” He has even shared a small video clip of the film. In the clip, he is seen fighting with the Afghans. Akshay Kumar has essayed the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the film. The film was also popular for the song ‘Teri Mitti’ which was sung by B Praak.

The film is based on a true incident. On 12 September 1897, 21 Sikh soldiers defied thousands of Afghan soldiers attacking the strategic military outpost of Saragarhi in the Khyber Pass.

Akshay will be next seen in Ram Setu wherein he will play the role of an archaeologist. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead and the team had recently kick-started the shooting for the project.

