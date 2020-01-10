Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani amp up the oomph as they strike a pose in stills from Laxmmi Bomb’s song shoot

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani recently shot for a song in Dubai for Laxmmi Bomb. New stills of the two were shared on social media and they will leave you drooling over the duo. Check it out.

A day back, and Kiara Advani returned from Dubai after shooting for a song for their upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. While the song shoot is already done, a new still from the sets of Laxmmi Bomb was shared on social media by producer Tusshar Kapoor. Akshay and Kiara will be seen in a cool and happening avatar in a song titled ‘Burj Khalifa’ for Laxmmi Bomb. As per reports, the song has been shot in several locations in Dubai.

In the still shared by Tusshar, we can see Kiara clad in a white crop top and black leather pants while Akshay can be seen sporting a happening look. The Khiladi can be seen clad in a black leather jacket with jeans and sneakers. Kiara and Akshay can be seen sitting on an elevated platform and looking in front of them in the photo. Kiara can be seen pointing at something while Akshay can be seen looking in the same direction.

Tusshar shared the photo and wrote, “LAXMMI BOMB....ARRIVING ON 22nd MAY IN CINEMAS NEAR U....” Apart from this, various fan clubs shared Akshay’s other look in an orange hoodie and a gold chain like a hip hop artist from the song while the shoot was going on in Dubai.

Laxmmi Bomb is the story of a man who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Akshay will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The first look of Akshay putting kajal in his eyes and another one, in which he is seen sporting a red saree set the internet on fire. Akshay and Kiara have been shooting for the Tamil remake of Muni 2:Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb will be produced by Tusshar Kapoor, Shabina Khan and is slated to release on Eid 2020.

