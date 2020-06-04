Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal share breathtaking photos of sunset post Cyclone Nisarga

Expressing a sigh of relief as Cyclone Nisarga's damage appeared limited, Bollywood celebrities shared some pictures of the beautiful sunset that they got to see from their balconies or windows after it stopped raining.

After still fighting with the deadly virus, Coronavirus, Maharashtra was headed for another trouble as tropical cyclone Nisarga was heading towards its coast. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was likely to his Mumbai coast by June 3 with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour. Everyone was scared and praying since reports of Cyclone Nisarga was about to hit Mumbai on Wednesday. The cyclone slammed the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, making landfall at 12.30 pm at Alibaug near Mumbai.

Mumbaikars and people in the neighbouring areas had braced for the cyclone but heaved a sigh of relief as Nisarga's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in affected areas. Expressing a sigh of relief, everyone started posting the beautiful sunset that they got to see from their balconies or windows after it stopped raining. shared a breathtaking picture of the sunset and wrote, "Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully. #ReadItSomewhere." His Laxmmi Bomb co-star Kiara Advani too shared a mesmerizing picture of the sunset along with the flow of the waves. Sharing the photo she wrote, "The Rays Of Hope."

Vicky Kaushal too shared a picture of the sunset along with the lovely tall buildings in Mumbai. In the photo shared, we can see the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor is standing at his balcony donning a white t-shirt and is gazing at the beautiful weather outside. Sharing the pic, Vicky wrote, "#nofilter."

Meanwhile, as per IMD, "There was a slight change of direction towards north-eastwards which meant the impact of the cyclone on Mumbai was less severe than originally expected". Although the cyclone made the landfall just 95 kilometers from Mumbai, the city was escaped from the storm.

Check out the posts here:

Credits :Instagram

