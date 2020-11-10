Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii breaks viewership record of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmii has been released into an OTT platform on November 9, 2020. Read on for further details.

The much-anticipated movie Laxmii featuring and Kiara Advani in the lead roles was finally released by the makers on November 9, 2020. The horror-comedy has been rolled out on Disney+ Hotstar and is receiving a humongous response from the audience. Now, reports state that it has become the biggest movie opening on the popular OTT platform. Yes, you heard it right. It has broken viewership records within a few hours of its release that itself is an achievement for the makers.

Earlier, this record was set by late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara that released on June 24, 2020. Meanwhile, talking about Laxmii, the streaming platform itself has admitted on social media that it has broken the record of the biggest movie opening. The makers earlier decided to release it on the OTT platform rather than the theatres owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it will be having a theatrical release abroad, say reports.

Meanwhile, check out the post below:

Apart from and Kiara Advani, Laxmii also features Sharad Kelkar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, and others in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of the Tamil drama Kanchana that released in 2011. For the unversed, Laxmii also happens to be the first-ever big-budget movie to have streamed digitally instead of being released into the theatres. Moreover, some of its songs like Bam Bholle and Burj Khalifa have also won the hearts of music lovers.

