Akshay Kumar to kick off Ram Setu shoot in Ayodhya in mid 2021 after getting approval from UP CM?

As per a recent report, Akshay Kumar did not just meet up with UP CM Yogi Adityanath for matters related to film city but also spoke about his upcoming film, Ram Setu. Reportedly, the actor sought permission to shoot in Ayodhya for the film.

Recently, met up with the Chief Minister of Yogi Adityanath, who was in Mumbai on an official visit. While the agenda of the meeting between the superstar and the CM was related to setting up a film city in UP, Akshay even went on to reportedly discuss his upcoming flick, Ram Setu, that he had announced on Diwali 2020. As per a report in a national daily, it was revealed that Khiladi Kumar spoke to the CM of UP about shooting in Ayodhya for Ram Setu and sought permission for it.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay and director Abhishek Sharma intended to shoot their film, Ram Setu in real locations and since it has a connection with a man's journey to discover whether the bridge is a myth or reality, they apparently want to depict things accurately. For this, Akshay apparently sought permission during his visit to meet the CM Of UP, Yogi Adityanath. A source told the daily that the film starring Akshay may kick off in the mid of 2021.

As per a source that spoke to the national daily, "Set in today’s India, it’s the journey of the protagonist to discover if the Ram Setu is a myth or reality. Since Akshay and his director, Abhishek Sharma, want to present an accurate depiction, they want to shoot in real locations in the state, including Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. They want to kick off the film by mid-2021 in UP." Well, if this turns out to be true, fans may get to see the real locations in Ayodhya related to Indian mythology.

Take a look at the Ram Setu poster:

Meanwhile, Ram Setu was announced by Akshay on Diwali 2020 with two posters. The actor could be seen as an explorer in the posters who seemed to be on a quest to find out if Ram Setu was a myth or a reality. The film will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Besides this, Akshay has several films lined up for 2021 including Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj.

