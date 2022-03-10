Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Arshad jam to Saare Bolo Bewafa, promote Bachchhan Paandey; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for their next film release Bachchhan Paandey. The film will hit the theatres on March 18 this year. The star cast has been seen promoting the film on a huge scale. Kriti is making heads turn whenever she is stepping out for the promotion. Today, she has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which everyone including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi, and herself are seen dancing to the latest song Saare Bolo Bewafa.

In the video, all cast are seen on the balcony and dancing to the song. Kriti is wearing a brown colour dress with her hair styled in a semi ponytail. Jacqueline is wearing a red and white colour saree. Arshad is wearing a black colour shirt paired with pants and Akshay Kumar is wearing a white shirt with black pants. Sharing the video, Kriti has written, “Saare Bolo Bewafa!! Are you tripping on this song too??” An upcoming comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In the film, Akshay is playing the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist. It revolves around the intersection of their lives with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also playing pivotal roles.