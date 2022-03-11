Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon’s cute moment with a kid during Bachchchan Paandey’s promotion is heartwarming

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi ever since their movie Bachchhan Paandey has been released. The actors have been on a promotional spree for a couple of days now and are spotted stepping their stylish foot forward as they get snapped in the city. Today too Akshay and Kriti were snapped looking stunning in black outfits, but what caught our attention was a cute moment where Akshay and Kriti were playing with a kid.

In the pictures, we can see Akshay Kumar wearing a white tee over black pants paired with a black jacket. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is spotted wearing a corset top that she has paired with black jeans and black heels. The actress looks stunning as she has left her hair open and paired her outfit with golden hoops. Her smoke eyed makeup ads onto her look. Amidst them posing, there are a few pictures where we can see Akshay and Kriti playing with a cute and this moment is extremely cute.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Bachchan Paandey, the songs are already creating a lot of buzz on social media. To note, Bachchhan Paandey will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4 and third collaboration with Jacqueline after Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers. This isn’t all. Akshay and Jacqueline will also be seen sharing the screen space in Abhishek Sharma's directorial Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

