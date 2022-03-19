Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey’s poster features on NYC's Times Square; PIC inside

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey created a buzz ever since it was announced. From the movie’s title, Akshay Kumar’s look to songs, everything about Bachchhan Paandey made headlines. The movie also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in key roles. Speaking of making headlines, the movie is all over the news again as its poster made it to Times Square in New York.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared the photo and wrote, “Times Square it is!!!” along with celebratory emoticons. To note, Bachchhan Paandey got released on March 18 and garnered lots of praise. The star cast had left no stone unturned to promote their films. They also travelled to Delhi via train, taking the promotions next level. For those unaware, Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s second collaboration after Housefull 4.

See Kriti Sanon’s story here:

Apart from them, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role. Earlier, he had opened up on his movie in an interview with The Times of India. He confessed that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have always been his teenage heroes. He added that Arshad is full of energy, is a riot, and always had people in splits on set. On the other hand, Akshay was the only prominent action star when he was younger. "From 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' till now, I have been a fan and now I got to work with him,” he said.

