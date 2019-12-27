Akshay Kumar on Kushal Punjabi’s death: If you have issues deal with them, don’t take away your life

As the entertainment world is taken aback with the death of Kushal Punjabi, his Adaaz co-star Akshay Kumar reacted on the said news and urged everyone to value their life.

It hasn’t been a good day for the showbiz industry as actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide at his residence. Ever since the news of his death broke, the entertainment world has been in a state of shock. While the celebrities have been sending their condolences for Kushal, they are also brimming with opinions about the important issue of mental illness. Recently, spoke about this hot topic of discussion and asserted that one should deal with the problems instead of taking away his/her life.

To note, Akshay had shared the screen space with Kushal in his 2003 release Andaaz. It has been reported that Kushal took the big step owing to issues in his personal life. Apparently, he was struggling with a failed marriage. Talking about the same, Akshay stated that everybody has their own stuff going on in their life. But amidst all the problems, it is the family that matters the most. Furthermore, the Mission Mangal actor also emphasised that one should value the life he/she has got from their parents and he/she should be brave enough to deal with the problem. “It’s a lovely life, it’s a beautiful body. Everybody has problems and just work on it and not take away your life it’s a hard thing,” Akshay added.

This isn’t all. Akshay also mentioned that he might make a movie on the topic of depression which will revolve around what goes behind a depressed mind.

As of now, is enjoying the release of his recent movie Good Newwz which has hit the screens on December 27. Besides, he is also gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi with .

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More