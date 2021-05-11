Akshay Kumar lauds fans as they donate food to disable people in Africa: What you guys are doing is phenomenal

Akshay Kumar has hailed his fan group in Africa as they donate food to disable people and asked them to keep doing their amazing work.

is one of the Bollywood actors who enjoys a massive fan following across the world. And while the superstar is also known for his social workers and doesn’t shy away from donating a massive amount to various causes including the COVID 19 relief. Interestingly, his fans also seem to follow his footsteps and are seen helping people which has got Khiladi Kumar overwhelmed. This came into light after the Kesari star hailed his fans in Africa for helping disabled people.

To note, one of his fan group in Africa has been seen donating food items to disable people in the country. The had shared the pics of the same on Twitter and wrote, “As the world at large is been affected by #CoronavirusPandemic. We the @Akkians_Africa donate food items to the Amputee and people with disability to help push hunger in these difficult times we are facing in the world. We don't only love @akshaykumar we follow his principle.” Moved by their gestures, Akshay sang praises for them and urged them to continue doing the noble work. He tweeted, “What you guys are doing is phenomenal @Akkians_Africa. Keep up the amazing work and please stay safe.”

Take a look at ’s tweet:

What you guys are doing is phenomenal @Akkians_Africa . Keep up the amazing work and please stay safe https://t.co/OXiL80Y917 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Akshay and Twinkle Khanna have helped the nation amid the ongoing oxygen crisis in Indian. Taking to her social media, the actress stated that they have managed to arrange 100 oxygen concentrators and a foundation was able to get their hands on 120. In her post, Twinkle wrote, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit."

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna help by arranging 100 oxygen concentrators in COVID 19 surge: Do whatever you can

Share your comment ×