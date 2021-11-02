Akshay Kumar lauds 'unique mate' Bear Grylls as the latter says 'himmat mat haaro' with a Sooryavanshi twist

The ongoing season of Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild has been creating a massive buzz for several reasons. Not just Bear Grylls has come up new breathtaking experiences, he was seen collaborating with celebs like Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn this season. And while the British adventurer is all praises for his celeb guests of this season, he has shared a video lauding them with the message ‘himmat mat haaro’ but it has a Sooryavanshi twist.

Taking to Instagram, Bear shared a reel wherein he was seen saying “himmat mat haaro doston” and shared stills of his adventure episodes with Ajay, Akshay, PM Modi and Rajinikanth. In the caption, he wrote, “Not perfect but I tried my best! In Hindi: “Never give up!” Thanks to each of our brilliant guests on Into the Wild for the amazing adventures”. Soon, Akshay re-shared the post in his Instagram story and lauded Bear Grylls for his never give up spirit. He wrote, “Your this ‘never give up’ spirit is what makes you unique mate. It was an absolute pleasure to go on a wild adventure with you”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post for Bear Grylls:

Earlier, this year, Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar had made the heads turned when he had shared a beautiful glimpse of his journey in the wild with Bear Grylls. In the promo shared by Akshay, the Khiladi Kumar addressed himself as the reel hero and called Bear Grylls as the real hero. The duo was seen taking different challenges in the wild which will leave you amazed. Akshay even asserted that he will remember these adventures for the rest of his life.