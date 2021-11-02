Akshay Kumar lauds 'unique mate' Bear Grylls as the latter says 'himmat mat haaro' with a Sooryavanshi twist

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:45 AM IST  |  3.4K
   
Akshay Kumar lauds 'unique mate' Bear Grylls as the latter says 'himmat mat haaro' with a Sooryavanshi twist
Akshay Kumar lauds 'unique mate' Bear Grylls as the latter says 'himmat mat haaro' with a Sooryavanshi twist
Advertisement

The ongoing season of Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild has been creating a massive buzz for several reasons. Not just Bear Grylls has come up new breathtaking experiences, he was seen collaborating with celebs like Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn this season. And while the British adventurer is all praises for his celeb guests of this season, he has shared a video lauding them with the message ‘himmat mat haaro’ but it has a Sooryavanshi twist.

Taking to Instagram, Bear shared a reel wherein he was seen saying “himmat mat haaro doston” and shared stills of his adventure episodes with Ajay, Akshay, PM Modi and Rajinikanth. In the caption, he wrote, “Not perfect but I tried my best! In Hindi: “Never give up!” Thanks to each of our brilliant guests on Into the Wild for the amazing adventures”. Soon, Akshay re-shared the post in his Instagram story and lauded Bear Grylls for his never give up spirit. He wrote, “Your this ‘never give up’ spirit is what makes you unique mate. It was an absolute pleasure to go on a wild adventure with you”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post for Bear Grylls:

Akshay Kumar's post

Earlier, this year, Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar had made the heads turned when he had shared a beautiful glimpse of his journey in the wild with Bear Grylls. In the promo shared by Akshay, the Khiladi Kumar addressed himself as the reel hero and called Bear Grylls as the real hero. The duo was seen taking different challenges in the wild which will leave you amazed. Akshay even asserted that he will remember these adventures for the rest of his life.

Advertisement

Credits: Akshay Kumar's Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All