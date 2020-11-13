Akshay Kumar on Laxmii failing to impress critics: My focus is on audience & to do more than just entertain

Akshay Kumar, who was seen playing the lead role in Laxmii, has opened up on the audience and critics response for the horror comedy.

It’s been four days since Laxmii, starring and Kiara Advani was released on OTT platforms. The movie was one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has been the talk of the town since it was announced. After creating much of a buzz, Laxmii was released on the digital platform early this week and the horror comedy opened to mixed reviews. Apparently, the critics seem to be quite disappointed by Laxmii and didn’t give good reviews about the movie as well.

On the other hand, the OTT platform has claimed that Laxmii has emerged as Akshay’s biggest opening ever and has managed to beat the opening of Dil Bechara. Interestingly, the Khiladi Kumar is overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way. However, when quizzed about Laxmii failing to win over the critics, Akshay stated that his focus is on the audience. “I know a lot of critics don’t like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience. I am told it’s the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Mission Mangal, the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference,” he added.

To note, Laxmii happens to be the official Bollywood remake of 2011 release Tamil film Kanchana and features Akshay in the role of a transgender. In fact, he was seen wearing a saree for the first time onscreen and called the role as the most mentally intensive he has played in 30 years of his career.

