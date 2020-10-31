Akshay Kumar as Laxmii is here to spook you on Halloween with Kiara Advani in new poster of the horror comedy

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani took to social media to drop a new spooky poster of Laxmii after the title change. The star is all set to bring his horror-comedy on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

After making a change in the title of the film, and Kiara Advani took to social media on Halloween to drop a new spooky poster of Laxmii. The horror-comedy is all set to release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar Multiplex. Earlier, the film was titled Laxmmi Bomb. However, due to opposition from certain sections, the makers decided to respect the sentiments of the communities and changed the title. The trailer of the film had released a while back and fans loved Akshay's spooky avatar.

Now, taking to social media, Akshay and Kiara shared the new poster in which we can see Akshay lurking behind Kiara as Laxmii. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana in which a man is possessed by a transgender ghost. In Laxmii, Akshay will be seen playing that character and Kiara is the leading lady of the film. Recently, the film went for a censor certificate to CBFC and after the screening, the makers discussed with the officials of the censor board about the title change.

Producers Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and decided to change the title of the film post that. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence, who had directed the original film as well. The song from the film Burj Khalifa is already a chartbuster and fans have been recreating their own dance versions of it and sharing it with Akshay and Kiara on social media. The actors too have been lauding their fans who are excited about the film. The film is all set to drop ahead of Diwali on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar multiplex.

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

