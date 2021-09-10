Akshay Kumar leaves for UK with Twinkle Khanna and kids, greets paps with folded hands at airport; PICS

recently made the headlines for one of the most unfortunate news as he lost his mother early this week. The superstar’s mother Aruna Bhatia was hospitalised and was critical following which Akshay had returned to India despite his schedule. And now, days after his mother’s demise, the superstar is set to resume his work and is heading to UK. While Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Akshay will be getting back to work soon, he was recently papped at the airport in Mumbai along with his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter .

In the pics, the Khiladi Kumar was seen exuding charm in casuals as he wore a black t-shirt which he had paired with a black jacket and track pants along with a pair of white coloured sneakers. He was seen posing for the paps and greeted them with folded hands before making his way to the airport. Akshay was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and each of them made sure to wear the masks while entering the airport in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at and family’s airport pics:

To note, Akshay is heading to UK to resume work on Ranjit Tewari’s upcoming psychological thriller. “Akshay is a thorough professional and believes in the saying that show must go on. He also understands the gravity of the financial scenario when the film shoots are put on hold, especially in tough times like the ongoing pandemic - since 100s of people are involved in the production team and crew. He was with his mother in her last few days, performed all the rituals over the last couple of days and is now all ready to resume work. He will be taking off to the UK tomorrow morning and will resume shooting after following the quarantine guidelines of the local authorities,” a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla.

