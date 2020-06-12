Akshay Kumar lends support to Nashik City Police as he launches online health tracker for cops

According to reports, the police force were given smart bands which will be linked to the centralised system, thus tracking their health.

joined forces with Nashik City Police this week as he launched a centralized online health system meant to track health and fitness levels of its police force. The actor backed the Nashik Police as he offered his support to the initiative which will also offer health and fitness advice to the cops. According to reports, the police force were given smart bands which will be linked to the centralised system, thus tracking their health.

The health tracker can also record body temperature and pulse rate. This way, if there are any suspected cases among the force, they can immediately be provided with early or timely intervention. With coronavirus cases constantly rising in Maharashtra, many cops on the frontline have fallen prey to the deadly virus. This tracker is bound to be of much use to the police personnel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Not July, Akshay Kumar to start shoot for Bell Bottom from August; his shooting plans inside

Speaking about the noble cause, Akshay said, "The commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy, and their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. We need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety during these unprecedented times. As this situation continues to persist, I believe technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently. The online health monitoring system will help the Nashik City Police monitor the health and fitness of their police personnel and take precautionary measures to keep them safe."

Credits :Zee

Share your comment ×