Akshay Kumar locks on June 10 for Prithviraj release, unveils Manushi, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt's posters; WATCH

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj has finally locked its release date. The period drama is releasing on June 10 as the news was shared by the lead actor on his microblogging site. Along with the release date announcement, actors have also shared their first look. Reportedly, the film has gotten a U/A certificate from CBFC. This will be the debut film of Manushi Chhillar. Earlier, the posters of the film were shared which has created much-needed excitement among the fans.

Sharing the motion poster on his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, “पराक्रम में अर्जुन, प्रतिज्ञा में भीष्म, ऐसे महान सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की भूमिका करने का सौभाग्य जीवन मे कभी कभी मिलता है. A role of a lifetime.Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi,Tamil & Telugu.” He also shared her look on Instagram and wrote, “प्रण में अड़िग, प्रेम में पावन ऐसी राजकुमारी संयोगिता, भारत का गौरव है! Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion.” She is wearing traditional attire and is looking gorgeous.

The motion poster also introduces Sonu Sood character as Chand Vardai and wrote, “बुद्धि में बुध, नीति में बृहस्पति, काव्य में कालिदास ऐसे महाकवि चंद वरदाई को प्रणाम! Daring, perceptive and wise,he was Chand Vardai. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.

