Akshay Kumar is a lover boy even after 21 years of marriage with Twinkle Khanna & this PIC is proof

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. These two always leave their fans stunned with the romantic pictures that they share on social media. Today, Akshay and Twinkle are celebrating their 21st anniversary and wishes have been pouring on social media for them. The star wife took to her Instagram handle in the morning to wish her hubby with a special post and now Khiladi Kumar has taken to his Instagram handle to share a loved up pic of him with his wife to wish her on their special day.

In the picture, we can see Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sitting in front of each other. They seem to be seated in a café as they are looking at each other. Akshay, just like his movies, is looking at his gorgeous eyes with his love-filled eyes as Twinkle blushes and smiles. The Padman actor is seen wearing a black bomber jacket over his beige coloured pants and he has completed his look with black coloured sunglasses. Twinkle on the other side is wearing a teal coloured sweater over her blue denim. The actor in his caption wrote, “Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar recently announced his upcoming project ‘Selfiee’ where he will star alongside Emraan Hashmi. This will be the Sooryavanshi actor’s second collaboration with director Raj Mehta’ after the massive success of the first, Good Newwz which was released in 2019. There are a lot of other exciting projects that the actor has lined up for his fans.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna are hashtag couple goals & actor’s latest post for author-wife is proof