Akshay Kumar is mad at Twinkle Khanna for changing his iPad’s password; Actor seeks suggestion to take revenge

Only Twinkle Khanna’s wit and humour can make Mr. Khiladi aka go speechless and today, Twinke Khanna succeeded in doing so. It so happened that in one of Twinkle’s new column, which talks about how to tease and trouble one’s spouse, Twinkle Khanna revealed that once she changed the password of husband ’s iPad to get his attention. That’s right!

Well, just like any other household, Twinkle Khanna was helping daughter, , practise karate and Akshay, instead of helping he out, was distracted by the cricket match on his iPad. Now knowing Twinkle, she decided to avenge her husband’s act of watching the match, and what Twinkle did was that she changed Akshay’s iPad password. “I got home and secretly changed my husband’s iPad password. It is difficult to quantify the joy I felt that night, watching him enter his password repeatedly, till his device was disabled,” she wrote.

Today, on account of Valentine’s Day, Twinkle Khanna shared the post on social media as she wrote, “A Valentine’s gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail @akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? #ValentinesDay,” she wrote. And after reading this, Akshay Kumar replied, “And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad. Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions.” On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite . Also, Akshay Kuamr will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, and Bachchan Pandey, among others

And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?https://t.co/4TqrO6WknX https://t.co/cRloISyjCJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

