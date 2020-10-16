  1. Home
Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar cannot stop smiling as they reunite to resume shoot for Prithviraj; See PHOTO

Akshay Kumar recently returned from the UK and dived straight into work again. He joined Manushi Chhillar to resume shooting of his epic film Prithviraj. A photo of the happy co-stars is going viral on social media.
After a long COVID 19 induced break, Bollywood stars are slowly returning to sets to resume work on their films. Speaking of this, recently, Akshay Kumar returned from the UK after winding up Bell Bottom. The actor seems to have turned on his work mode as he straight away dived into the shoot of his other biopic Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. A photo of the happy co-stars reuniting after months of COVID-induced break is going viral for all the right reasons. 

In the photo doing rounds on social media, Akshay and Manushi can be seen sitting next to each other as they express elation on reuniting for Prithviraj. In the photo, Manushi is seen clad in a lavender tank top with blue denim jeans and heels. On the other hand, Khiladi Kumar could be seen clad in ripped grey pants with a black tee and matching grey hoodie. Along with it, he is seen sporting a black cap, white sneakers and a cool pair of sunglasses. The two co-stars could be seen laughing their hearts out as they resumed work after a break on Prithviraj. 

Certain portions of the film were shot earlier and due to COVID 19, the shoot of the biopic of the Warrior King was halted. Now, Akshay and Manushi have reunited and resumed work on the film and fans of the two are surely excited about it. 

Take a look at Akshay and Manushi's photo from Prithviraj sets:

Meanwhile, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt who has been undergoing treatment for lung cancer. Reportedly, Sanjay is also expected to join Akshay and Manushi for the shoot of Prithviraj after Diwali. The film is based on the life of Chahamana Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Manushi as Sanyogita. It is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. 

