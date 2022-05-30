Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar perform ‘aarti’ at Varanasi ahead of Samrat Prithviraj release; PICS

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s Samrat Prithviraj will soon release on the silver screens. The period drama, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer dropped a few days back, and it received quite a positive response from the audience. Moreover, earlier today, the makers dropped a second trailer of the film as well. Akshay and Manushi are busy promoting their film ahead of its release. Amid this, the actors also went to Varanasi and performed the evening aarti in the holy city. The duo made sure to share pictures from the same with their fans and followers on social media. Have you seen them yet?

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in Varanasi

A few moments back, Akshay and debutant Manushi took to their respective Instagram spaces and shared a few photos from their trip to the sacred city of Varanasi. In the photos, both the actors can be seen dressed in pleasing ethnic wear. While Khiladi Kumar wore a peach-coloured kurta, Manushi too twinned with him in a similar-hued salwar suit. She styled her hair in a sleek bun with a middle parting, and opted for a soft glam makeup look. In other pictures, they can also be seen performing the evening aarti at the Ganga Ghat along with their director.

As soon as they dropped the photos on Instagram, fans and followers flooded them with likes and comments.

Take a look:

Samrat Prithviraj releases on June 3rd

Talking about Samrat Prithviraj, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the 3rd of June. The movie is based on the Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, essayed by Akshay, and will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Khiladi Kumar and Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari in key roles.

