Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar’s ‘Prithviraj’ gets a U-certificate; Find out the run time of the film

Akshay Kumar is one actor who is on a roll when it comes to his professional life. Khiladi Kumar has back to back films lined up for his fans and even a pandemic could not slow him down. Well, all eyes are on his upcoming and much-talked-about film Prithviraj that will also mark the debut of the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Well, the film was about to release on January 21 but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the theatres shutting down, the release date had been pushed. But now we have got our hands on the run time and CBFC details of the film.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s movie Prithviraj has gotten a U/A certificate from CBFC. Also, the run time of the film is said to be 135.39 minutes. Recently, the teaser of the film had released and it created a lot of hype on social media. In fact, Akshay Kumar has shared the royal poster of the movie a while back with a caption filled with pride. The poster takes us back in time with its rustic look and Akshay Kumar and the female lead Manushi Chhillar riding a horse. Akshay and Manushi look absolutely regal in their traditional attire with a stoic expression to match.

Meanwhile, recently, the Gurjars in Rajasthan had threatened to stop the screening of the Bollywood flick 'Prithviraj' if the movie continues using the term 'Rajput' for Prithviraj Chauhan. The community claimed that Prithviraj was from the Gurjar community and he was not a Rajput. However, leaders from the Rajput community have strongly rejected their claim and said that Gurjars were initially 'gauchar', who then converted into Gujjars and then Gurjars.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar congratulates Padma awardees, pens special message for Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi