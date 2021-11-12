Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj's trailer to drop next week

In a major announcement, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer upcoming film Prithviraj's trailer will be releasing next week. The announcement was made today. The film is based on the life of Chahamana Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi will be seen as Sanyogita. It is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. As reported, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the film. A certain portion of the film was shot before COVID-19. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and shared the news. He wrote, “#Xclusiv: 'PRITHVIRAJ' TRAILER NEXT WEEK... #Prithviraj trailer arrives next week... Will be attached to the prints of #BuntyAurBabli... Also, #Prithviraj promotions begin next week onwards. #Prithviraj stars #AkshayKumar, #ManushiChhillar, #SanjayDutt and #SonuSood. #YRF.” This will be the debut film of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

Well, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi have entered 100 cr club. The film is doing well at the box office.

#YRF announces slate of films for 2021, wants to bring audiences back to the theatres! pic.twitter.com/IlORxW94Ln — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 17, 2021

Apart from this, Akshay also has Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharcucchaushratt, Raksha Bandhan in his kitty. He was last seen in Bell Bottom co starring Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi.

