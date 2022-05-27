Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar's film name changed to Samrat Prithviraj; YRF releases official statement

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar ever since he announced his movie Prithviraj. This historical movie is based on the life and daredevilry of a mighty warrior who gave up his life to protect his motherland and countrymen. Well, just a couple of weeks ahead of the release of the film there seems to be a change in the title. The title of this Akshay and Manushi Chhillar starrer film has now been changed to Samrat Prithviraj. This move comes after a PIL by Shree Rajput Karni Sena was filed through their advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra.

Akshay Kumar’s film name changed

According to a statement released by Yash Raj Films, it is written, “As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to “Samrat Prithviraj”. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film.”

For the unversed, Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra who is representing Shree Rajput Karni Sena had sent the legal notice followed by filing a PIL no. (St) 16448/2022 before the Hon,ble High Court demand the change of name considering the sentient of his client that is the Rajput community is hurt.

Akshay Kumar’s work front