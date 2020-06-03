Akshay Kumar as Marty, Katrina Kaif as Wendy, Tabu as Helen; Ozark featuring Bollywood stars

We wonder how a few Bollywood stars would have performed if they would have been roped in for the crime drama series Ozark. Here is a list of who we think would be suitable for the iconic characters in the series.

The crime drama series Ozark has been receiving tremendous response from the audience right from the very first season. It has every element that makes it a complete package of crime, thrill, action, drama, and what not! The show features Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in the lead roles who are seen playing an on-screen married couple who is forced to relocate to Ozark along with their family after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong while bringing a threat to their lives.

Ozark has completed three successful seasons and fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth one already! Needless to say, originals can never be replaced and the same goes with the star cast of this crime drama too. But we cannot help but wonder what if our beloved Bollywood celebs would have played the iconic characters from Ozark. So, we have reimagined a few B-town actors who could possibly fit the roles of the main characters of the popular series.

So, here is Pinkvilla’s proposed cast of Ozark featuring popular Bollywood actors!

as Martin Byrde

The superstar has experimented with multiple characters throughout his career. Not to forget, Akshay has portrayed grey characters too at times which makes him perfectly fit to play Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, a financial advisor who transforms himself to someone with a criminal mindset who indulges in money laundering business later to make up for a scheme that had gone wrong and avoid being shot dead like his counterparts!

as Wendy Byrde

With stellar performances in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many others, Katrina has proved her mettle in acting. Not only that but the actress has proved that she can be roped in for any genre. Katrina would be a suitable match for Wendy’s shady character who uses her knowledge of public relations and political background to help her husband advance his money-laundering operations.

Kiara Advani as Ruth Langmore

Kiara Advani will surely fit in the role of tough, impulsive but very intelligent Ruth Langmore with a very nasty temper who can go to any extent to get what she wants. She initially plans to betray Marty and take over his business but later on joins hands with him. But if someone has watched the series closely then they definitely know that she has a softer side too and is very emotional when it comes to her family. So, who can play this character better than Kiara, right?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Jacob Snell

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has effortlessly played negative roles in multiple movies that include Kick, Badlapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, etc. This definitely makes him fit for the role of Jacob Snell, a local crime lord who deals in drugs and heroine while striking a deal with the cartel to build a casino in his property. He is helped in these crimes by none other than his wife Darlene Snell herself.

Jacqueline Fernandez as Darlene Snell

The very stunning Jacqueline Fernandez has portrayed varied roles in movies and has always nailed them with perfection. We cannot move forward without having mentioned her shady role as Sona Mukherjee in Mrs. Serial Killer. Therefore, Jacqueline will be a perfect match for playing Darlene Snell, Jacob’s partner in crime who also indulges in violent acts at times!

as Helen Pierce

Tabu has been an instrumental part of many movies most of which feature her in a pivotal role. She is suitable for playing the role of Helen Pierce, an attorney who has a direct connection with the cartel that makes her one of the most powerful characters in the entire series. In other words, Pierce is a representative of the cartel! She is well aware of her capabilities and thus makes plans to eliminate her enemies one after the other with ease.

(ALSO READ: Ozark Season 3: Latest fan theory suggests a huge blunder in Mason Young's son Zeke's baptism scene)

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×