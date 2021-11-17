Akshay Kumar misses late mother Aruna Bhatia as he spends time by the sea on Ram Setu set; WATCH

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who recently headed to shoot for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez, began his work day on an emotional note by missing his late mother, Aruna Bhatia. The Ram Setu actor took to his social media handle to share a post with his fans while being lost in deep thought and expressed that he was missing his mother, Aruna Bhatia. It was back in September this year that Akshay's mother had passed away due to illness. Remembering her, Akshay shared a video on Instagram.

In the video that Akshay shared, we can see him standing near the sea. In his Ram Setu look, the actor looked lost in thoughts. He is seen clad in his attire for the shoot of the film along with spectacles. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote in Hindi, "यूँही…आज माँ बहुत याद आ रही है… (Just like that, I am missing my mother a lot today.)" With his caption, Akshay added a heartbreak emoji. In the background of Akshay's video, we could hear the Vakratunda Mahakaya mantra in Hindi.

For those aware, the Ram Setu actor was extremely close to his mother and was heartbroken about her demise. Akshay's mother had been admitted to the hospital back in September and the actor also had rushed back to India from Cinderella shooting in London. As soon as Akshay shared the video, director Raj Mehta commented on it and offered support with emojis. Fans too joined to send strength to the actor. His mother's demise had left the actor and his family heartbroken.

Meanwhile, the actor joined Jacqueline for Ram Setu shoot. Reportedly, the location of the climax shoot changed from Sri Lanka to Daman due to permission issues. Ram Setu stars Akshay along with Nusrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline. The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and backed by late Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

