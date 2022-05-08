Akshay Kumar misses late mum Aruna Bhatia on Mother's Day; Gets snapped in city with Twinkle Khanna.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Akshay Kumar remembered his late mother Aruna Bhatia. The actor's mum passed away last year after prolonged illness. On the special day, Akshay penned a moving post for his mum as he wrote about how looking at everyone's post made him emotional. Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, "वैसे तो ऐसा एक दिन नहीं जाता जब आपका ख्याल नहीं आता है, लेकिन आज सबके #MothersDay के फोटो देख कर बहुत याद आ रही है. Miss you Ma."

Apart from sharing this post on social media, Akshay was also snapped in the city with wife Twinkle Khanna. The couple stepped out for a lunch and we wonder if it was Akshay's special celebration for Twinkle on the occasion of Mother's Day. Stepping out, Akshay and Twinkle looked stylish as ever as they made an impression. While Twinkle looked stunning in a summery white shirt and denim look, Akshay Kumar opted for a printed shirt and pant set.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post for his mum Aruna Bhatia:

Check out Akshay and Twinkle's photos:

