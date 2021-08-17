Akshay Kumar is missing streets of Ratlam as he reminisces childhood days while cycling in London.

is gearing up for the release of his film Bell Bottom this week but is doing so from London. The actor flew to London last week with producer Jackky Bhagnani. While the actor was in quarantine, he announced on Instagram that he's officially finished his isolation period. Taking full opportunity of London's clear weather, Akshay went cycling.

He shared a photo possibly from London's Hyde Park where he was cycling through the streets with lush green trees lined up on both sides. Looks like the park's greenery transported him back in time as actor reminisced his childhood days of visiting Ratlam.

Sharing the photo, wrote, "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post below:

As for the release of Bell Bottom, Akshay's film will be releasing in theatres across India, where cinemas have opened to the public. This will be the first major Hindi film to release in cinemas after the second wave of COVID 19. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and in pivotal roles.

Have you watched the trailer of Bell Bottom? Let us know in the comments below.

