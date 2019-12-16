Akshay Kumar mistakenly likes a video mocking Jamia students; Twitterati trend #BoycottCanadianKumar

Twitterati says #BoycottCanadianKumar as Akshay Kumar accidentally likes a video mocking Jamia students.
60164 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 08:54 am
Akshay Kumar mistakenly likes a video mocking Jamia students; Twitterati trend #BoycottCanadianKumar
While the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 broke a debate on social media, many B-town celebs came out in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University after alleged police brutality on the staff and students who gathered to protest on a Sunday evening. Actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Vikrant Massey and others denounced the act while Akshay Kumar landed in a soup as he accidentally hit like on a video mocking the attacks on Jamia students.

The tweet read as, "Badhai Ho... Jamia me Azaadi mili hai", alongside a video that showed the Jamia students running away from the police. Akshay soon justified the scenario and stated that he hit like to the post by mistake. He was scrolling and he must have accidentally pressed the like icon, he stated after unliking the post and claimed that he does not support such violence in any way. However, Twitter raged with #BoycottCanadianKumar after his response and users expressed their disappointment. Check out his post:

Many trolled Kumar for his justification and posted memes for the same while fans sided with Akshay and retweeted his clarification. Check out the reactions:

A screenshot showing the actor's handle having liked the video circulated on social media. A twitter user shared the same and wrote, "For people requesting Bollywood stars for raising their voice against police brutality on Jamia students. Here is our Hero @akshaykumar who "likes" a tweet mocking brutal attack on Jamia Milia students. He has now unliked it."

Credits :Twitter

Comments

Anonymous

The Kesari Canadian hypocrite

Anonymous

The whole protest is staged on a non issue point. Every protestor is lieing about CAB. Akali badi ke bhais. I challange.

Anonymous

He should stick to his craft - acting . many actors like him fall flat when they try to make political social statements .

Anonymous

Anyhow is this ab4

Anonymous

Do not say m8staking . He has changed now but thro out every one knows his nature. May be he has become a multi million so people are after him

