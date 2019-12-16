Akshay Kumar mistakenly likes a video mocking Jamia students; Twitterati trend #BoycottCanadianKumar

Twitterati says #BoycottCanadianKumar as Akshay Kumar accidentally likes a video mocking Jamia students.

While the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 broke a debate on social media, many B-town celebs came out in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University after alleged police brutality on the staff and students who gathered to protest on a Sunday evening. Actors such as , Swara Bhasker, Vikrant Massey and others denounced the act while landed in a soup as he accidentally hit like on a video mocking the attacks on Jamia students.

The tweet read as, "Badhai Ho... Jamia me Azaadi mili hai", alongside a video that showed the Jamia students running away from the police. Akshay soon justified the scenario and stated that he hit like to the post by mistake. He was scrolling and he must have accidentally pressed the like icon, he stated after unliking the post and claimed that he does not support such violence in any way. However, Twitter raged with #BoycottCanadianKumar after his response and users expressed their disappointment. Check out his post:

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

Many trolled Kumar for his justification and posted memes for the same while fans sided with Akshay and retweeted his clarification. Check out the reactions:

Here is the Tweet which was liked by Akshay Kumar, the tweet was cheering Police beating up Jamia Students.#BoycottCanadianKumar pic.twitter.com/N6zkEMgP0l — (@Nehr_who) December 16, 2019

#BoycottCanadianKumar You were scrolling? Tell me what?? How did that tweet came on your timeline??

Are you following that hate monger?? Jhooth bolne se pahle kuch toh preparation kar leta.. FARZI DESHBHAKT pic.twitter.com/UjbxYhelpR — Ramjaan (@RReghiwale) December 16, 2019

being an Indian Twinkle khanna #BycotCAB Canadian Akshay kumar #SupportCAB because He will get Indian citizenship.#BoycottCanadianKumar — mSalman (@mohdsalman064) December 16, 2019

Please dont make it a issue and accepting the mistake and in last he is the only actor who also support the right which u can see in his last sentence #BoycottCanadianKumar pic.twitter.com/bSfQauV6E0 — kashish joshi (@aap_ka_kashish) December 16, 2019

#BoycottCanadianKumar he clearly took stand.. He doesn't support such act.. Atleast he got courage to speak.. Where are khan's.. #boycottbollywoodkhans pic.twitter.com/jfNcKt8yNG — Mudassir hassan (@ambitioushassan) December 16, 2019

A screenshot showing the actor's handle having liked the video circulated on social media. A twitter user shared the same and wrote, "For people requesting Bollywood stars for raising their voice against police brutality on Jamia students. Here is our Hero @akshaykumar who "likes" a tweet mocking brutal attack on Jamia Milia students. He has now unliked it."

For people requesting Bollywood stars for raising their voice against police brutality on Jamia students. Here is our Hero @akshaykumar who "likes" a tweet mocking brutal attack on Jamia Milia students. He has now unliked it. #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/tgYwOiHDQ6 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 16, 2019

