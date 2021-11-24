Akshay Kumar is the ‘most uncomplicated actor I’ve ever met’, says Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai is back with his next after a gap of almost three years. This time around, Rai is collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the very first time in the upcoming film, Atrangi Re. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and south star Dhanush in the lead roles. While the makers have not yet announced the release date yet, fans have been excitedly waiting for watch the trio together. In the meantime, Aanand L Rai expressed his thoughts on working with Akshay Kumar for the very first time.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aanand L Rai talked about his experience of collaborating with Khiladi Kumar. After Atrangi Re, the director-actor-duo have worked together on Raksha Bandhan as well. “Akshay’s honesty made me want to work with him again after this film. He’s the most uncomplicated actor I’ve ever met. He never tries to disguise himself. So, it’s easy to understand and read him. For a director like me, that simplicity is very charming,” said Rai.

The ‘Zero’ director further spoke about reuniting with Dhanush after Raanjhanaa. Rai articulated that because he is so close to Dhanush, he has failed to observe his evolution in his career. Aanand said that there’s a lot to discover about Dhanush, whom he considers his younger brother. Aanand said that he and Dhanush will be reuniting after seven to eight years but maintained that they are very close. “You never come to know when your kid grows up”, said Aanand.

ALSO READ: 8 Times Sara Ali Khan showed how to be an outfit repeater in the most glamorous way