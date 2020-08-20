Akshay Kumar motivated team Bell Bottom on flight to UK by shelling out 6000 pounds in a housie game: Report

Akshay Kumar is known to be a fun-loving star and recently, amid the COVID 19 induced pause, he became the first one to jet off for shoot with the entire Bell Bottom team to the UK. Now, as per a report, the actor kept the cast and onboard everyone motivated with a bumper housie game.

In Bollywood, there are a lot of stars who are known to be fun loving and often indulge in friendly banter with their co-stars on the sets of a film. However, if there is one star who is known to ensure that his team has fun, it is . Post the COVID 19 unlock, Akshay was among the first stars to jet off with his film Bell Bottom’s team along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids and Aarav to the UK to begin shooting. Kumar along with the Bell Bottom team left for the UK in a private plane.

Now, reports are coming in that Akshay shelled out around 6000 pounds on a bumper housie game on board the flight to keep anxiety of his cast and crew away. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay was extremely happy and grateful that Bell Bottom’s team joined in to head to shoot amid the ‘new normal’ and to keep them motivated and less anxious, the Khiladi Kumar reportedly decided to shell out 6000 pounds for a game of housie on board the private plane.

When Akshay was jetting off from Mumbai airport, his wife Twinkle, and kids Aarav and Nitara also left with him. Others from the team included and Lara Dutta. Lara was also joined by her family in leaving for the UK. Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit M Tewari also were snapped at the airport. However, the film’s leading lady, Vaani Kapoor is yet to join the team in the UK for shooting. The film is an espionage period thriller starring Akshay and Vaani in the lead. It is being produced by Pooja Entertainment. It is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

