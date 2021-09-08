Akshay Kumar mourns as his mother Aruna Bhatia passes away: Today, I feel an unbearable pain

On Wednesday, broke the sad news about the passing away of his mother Aruna Bhatia. The actor had returned from the UK this week after learning about his mother's hospitalization. Akshay's mother was in the ICU and was being treated for her illness. Akshay's fans were praying for his mother's recovery over the past few days and the actor had taken note of it recently. However, on Wednesday morning, the actor informed his fans about the heartbreaking demise of his mother.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay revealed in a note, "She was my core. And today, I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My Maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." Hearing the news of his mother's demise, celebs poured in condolences in the comments. Jacqueline Fernandez, Jatin Sarna, Manish Malhotra were among the first ones to react and express grief over the passing of Akshay's mother.

Take a look:

On Tuesday, Akshay had penned a note to thank fans for their prayers for his mother. He wrote, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help". Akshay was extremely close to his mother. At times, he shared photos with her on social media as well.

The actor was shooting in the UK for Jackyy Bhagnani's film when the news about his mother's ill health reached him. Akshay left shoot mid-way and returned to Mumbai this week to be with his mother.

