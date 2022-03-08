Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of his pet dog; Says ‘You took a part of our hearts’

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Mar 08, 2022 10:42 AM IST  |  6.4K
   
Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of his pet dog; Says ‘You took a part of our hearts’
Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of his pet dog; Says ‘You took a part of our hearts’ (Pic credit - Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
Advertisement

As much as Akshay Kumar loves shooting for films and being in front of the camera, he loves spending time with his family too. He is a family man and it is evident from the pictures he posts on social media. It was only yesterday that his wife Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of their pet dog Cleo who passed away. Today mourning its loss, Khiladi Kumar wrote a very emotional post and shared a couple of pictures of him with his wife and Cleo. 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!