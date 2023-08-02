Akshay Kumar mourns Nitin Desai's loss; Postpones OMG 2 trailer release 'out of respect'

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Renowned art director and production designer Nitin Desai’s sudden death has shocked the public as well as the film industry. Many Bollywood celebrities including those who have worked with Desai in the past, have expressed their grief and conveyed their condolences on social media platforms. Akshay Kumar also mourned Desai’s loss and announced that he would postpone the trailer launch of OMG 2 out of respect for him.

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer after Nitin Desai’s death

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 2, to express his sadness over Desai’s death and also announced that the trailer of OMG 2 has been postponed. The trailer for the Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi starrer was supposed to arrive today but will now be launched tomorrow out of respect for Desai. Akshay wrote, “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti.”

About Nitin Desai’s death

The news of Desai’s passing came this morning. Reportedly, he was found hanging at his ND Studios in Karjat. The cops later revealed that they received information about his death from the set workers. Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi cited the reason for his suicide as financial stress. Desai had worked with famous film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Rajkumar Hirani and more in the past. Many people from the industry have come forward and expressed sadness over his death.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti.”

Parineeti Chopra said, “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

ALSO READ: Art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide: Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs mourn his loss