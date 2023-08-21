Akshay Kumar mourns OMG 2 co-star Pankaj Tripathi's father's loss; pens 'Maa, baap ki kami koi puri...'

Pankaj Tripathi is currently basking in the major success of his recently released film OMG 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. The movie has met with overwhelmingly positive critical as well as commercial success. However, the actor is going through a major personal loss. His father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away at the age of 99. And, the actor has rushed to his village in Bihar's Gopalganj to perform the last rites. Meanwhile, his close friend and OMG 2 co-star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note mourning Pankaj Tripathi’s father’s demise

Right after the news broke out, Akshay took to his Twitter (now X) account and wrote an emotional tweet, offering condolences for the death of his dear friend's father. In Hindi, Akshay wrote, "Mere mitra or sah kalakaar @TripathiiPankaj ke pitaji ke dehant ke samachar se bahot dukh hua. Maa baap ki kami koi pura nahi kar sakta. Prabhu unke pitaji ki aatma ko apne charan me jagah dein. Om Shanti" (The news of the death of my friend and co-actor Pankaj Tripathi's father has really pained me. No one can replace the role of parents. I pray for god to give space to his departed soul)."

Check out the tweet:

Manoj Bajpayee also paid his last respects

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the bereaved Tripathi family. He tweeted, “@TripathiPankaj I can feel the pain you must be experiencing right now. May you find strength in this time of grief. May your father's soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pankaj Tripathi’s parents lived in their ancestral village in Gopalganj while the actor resides in Mumbai with his wife and children. In earlier interviews, the OMG 2 had opened up about how his father wanted him to be a doctor. On the work front, Pankaj is gearing up for the release of Fukrey 3 and is also filming for Stree 2 currently. He is also portraying former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic Main Atal Hoon. His last outing was OMG 2 which explores the taboo topic of sex education.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: Anupam Kher is impressed by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer; says ‘Very important…’