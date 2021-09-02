Akshay Kumar mourns Sidharth Shukla’s demise: It’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon

Sidharth Shukla is no more with us. As much as it breaks everyone’s heart to hear this news, it continues to be a harsh reality. The 40 year old, who had become a household name with his shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, etc. breathed his last in Mumbai. Ever since the news has surfaced, the social media is abuzz with condolence messages for the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Joining them, has also mourned Sidharth’s sudden demise.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, the superstar wrote that he is heartbroken with Sidharth’s demise. Akshay also mentioned that while he didn’t know the late actor personally, he feels that he has gone too soon and even called him a talented actor. “Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti,” Akshay had tweeted.

Take a look at ’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

Apart from Akshay, celebs like Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rhea Chakraborty, , Kunal Kemmu etc have also mourned Sidharth’s demise. Dia wrote, “Deeply shocked and disturbed by the untimely demise of Siddharth Shukla… Prayers and deepest condolences to all his loved ones and fans. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”. Meanwhile, the initial reports regarding Sidharth’s sudden demise stated that he had died of a heart attack, the police officials have now claimed that the cause of death of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor is yet to be confirmed.

