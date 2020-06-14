Akshay Kumar mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: This news has left me shocked and speechless

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Akshay Kumar expresses shock and grief as he mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. As per reports, a team of Mumbai police has reached the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai and investigation is underway. Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. His suicide has come as shock for everyone especially his industry friends.

Expressing a shock over this news and remembering the actor's amazing performance in his recently released film Chhichhore, tweeted, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family." Even , Riteish Deshmukh, Anurag Kashyap and others have mourned the actor's demise and expressed their grief and shock on social media.

Sushant's last post was an emotional note on his mom who had passed away when the actor was just 16 years old. The M.S. Dhoni actor had shared a black and white collage of his mother and his own. Sharing the monochrome picture, Sushant wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ." Amid the lockdown, Sushant had been treating fans with some unique and throwback photos on his Instagram account.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

