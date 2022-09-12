Akshay Kumar mourns the demise of his hairdresser Milan; Says ‘Still can’t believe you’ve left us’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most hardworking stars in Bollywood. He has had back-to-back releases this year and that is not it, he has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline as well. Akshay often takes to his Instagram handle to share updates about it. He recently celebrated his birthday and social media was filled with wishes for him. But today, the Sooryavanshi actor shared the heartbreaking news on his social media about the demise of his hairdresser.

Sharing a picture of him and his hairdresser from the sets of one of his movies, the actor mourned the loss with an emotional note. In the picture, we can see Akshay standing in black attire while his hairdresser is doing his hair. Sharing this picture, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano Om shanti!.”